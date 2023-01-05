EAU CLAIRE — Outdoor ice rinks at city parks are closed due to recent rain and warm weather creating poor skating conditions there.
A notice sent Thursday by the city mentioned rinks at Boyd, Pinehurst and Putnam parks and next to Roosevelt Elementary School are currently unusable.
Pinehurst Park's warming shelter will still be open to serve those who go sledding, skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing on the large hill there.
Parks workers will be flooding ice rinks so they will back in good condition when they freeze again, the city's notice stated.
