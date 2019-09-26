The public is welcome to attend two presentations next week about preliminary findings into Eau Claire parking issues.
The first will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie St. That meeting will focus on issues affecting residential spots where on-street parking is common, such as the Historic Randall Park neighborhood and Water Street area.
Focused on downtown parking concerns, the second meeting will be at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the North Conference Room of City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Input provided at the meeting will be considered as consultants making recommendations to the city make their final report.
The city allocated $75,000 in its 2019 budget for the parking study. The study's scope included examining neighborhood parking concerns, considering use of new parking technologies, future replacement of the city's older parking structures and gauging demand for downtown parking in areas with recent redevelopment.