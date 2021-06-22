EAU CLAIRE — A pedestrian bridge spanning the Chippewa River in Eau Claire is closed after it sustained damage in Sunday's storm.
On Tuesday through its Facebook page, the city government announced the High Bridge is closed until further notice so it can be repaired.
Initially the bridge was shut down when a tree limb damaged a railing, but further examinations pointed to other areas of concern.
A report of a heave in the structure prompted the city to get a structural engineer to inspect the bridge further, according to Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness. The engineer found a crack in one of the footings and recommended further investigation and repair before the bridge should reopen.
The city is in the process of working with consultants to determine the needed repairs, Ness said in an email.
The High Bridge had last been inspected in November, she said, and there were no indications then of the heaving or cracking in the locations identified this week.
While the High Bridge is closed, people who walk, run or bike on Eau Claire's recreational trail system are advised to use the Madison Street bridge to the south as an alternate route to cross the river.
The High Bridge was built in the late 19th century as a train bridge and was abandoned in 1992, according to the city's Landmarks Booklet. In 2015, a new deck was put on the bridge to convert it to pedestrian use.