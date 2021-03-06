EAU CLAIRE — An annual volunteer event that cleans up litter at parks, playgrounds, public trails and Eau Claire's downtown area will be next month.
The 13th annual Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 24.
Individuals and groups can register to participate by calling Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry at 715-839-5032, emailing recvolunteers@eauclairewi.gov, or going online to eauclairewi.gov/volunteer. The registration deadline is April 16.
For volunteering to pick up litter or perform other basic tasks to clean up the city's public spaces, participants receive t-shirts, snacks and discount coupons.