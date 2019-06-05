The Eau Claire Police Department has revived a program that can be used to return bicycles to their rightful owners after they'd been stolen.
In late May the department launched its free online form that city residents can use to voluntarily register their bicycles.
Through the city's website, residents can submit the make, model, color, serial number and other identifying information about their bicycles. Eau Claire residents can register multiple bikes by going online to tinyurl.com/y4r27m83.
The registry information will be used to return recovered bikes to their owners, said public information officer Bridget Coit. Information on bikes reported stolen could also be sent to nearby jurisdictions to help recover them, she said.
As part of Wisconsin Bike Week, officers will be at the Sounds Like Summer free outdoor concert at 6 p.m. today in Phoenix Park to help people register their bikes using tablet computers.
The city previously had a bike registry years ago, Coit said, but that program has long been dormant until it was relaunched last month.