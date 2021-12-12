EAU CLAIRE — Selected Wisconsin post offices, including Eau Claire's, will have additional weekend hours leading up to Christmas.

The Eau Claire post office at 225 E. Madison St. will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service.

In addition to Eau Claire, post offices in La Crosse, West Allis, Janesville, Brookfield, Kohler, Burlington and Madison's west side have additional weekend hours for customers before the holidays.