The Eau Claire area is among 37 cities with the cleanest air quality in the U.S., according to a report issued today by the American Lung Association.
The Eau Claire-Menomonie area has among the lowest levels of smog in the country and never had days where soot in the air reached unhealthy levels from 2015 to 2017, based on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.
The La Crosse-Onalaska area was the only other part of Wisconsin to make the report’s list for spots with the best air quality.
But on the report’s ranking for more polluted regions, Sheboygan and part of Wisconsin near Chicago made the list of the top 25 cities with smog problems.
The report notes that smog and soot levels have gotten worse in many cities when compared to data from 2014 to 2016.
Nearly 141.4 million Americans — about 43 percent of the population — live in counties with monitored unhealthy smog and soot levels, the report states.
Los Angeles continues to have the worst smog levels in the U.S. while other parts of California have the highest recorded amounts of year-round and short-term soot pollution, according to the report.
Conversely, metro areas ranked the highest for clean air are Bangor, Maine; Burlington, Vt.; Honolulu, Hawaii; Lincoln, Neb.; Wilmington, N.C.; and Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla.