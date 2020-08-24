ST. CROIX FALLS — A 45-year-old Eau Claire resident was identified as the man who was fatally shot by a police officer earlier this month at a St. Croix Falls motel.
Terry Treleven died at the Dalles House Motel on Aug. 8 after being shot by St. Croix Falls Police Officer Patrick Mariakis, according to a news release from that police department.
Police responded to a 911 call that night on a report of a woman who needed help because her boyfriend had a knife. When officers arrived at the motel room and identified themselves, Treleven opened the door while holding a knife in his hand.
Mariakis and fellow Officer Micah Lebrun ordered Treleven to drop the knife several times. Treleven refused and approached Mariakis while still holding the knife. Mariakis fired his handgun, and Treleven died at the scene.
After the shooting, officers found a woman in the hotel room who had several stab wounds to her neck, chest and hands. She is continuing to recover from the incident, according to the news release.
Outside agencies have been working on the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The Barron County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation is sending its work on Tuesday to the Polk County District Attorney's Office for review, according to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.