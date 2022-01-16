EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board at a meeting today is set to discuss students’ academic performance in math.
School administrators will present data and the board will discuss the results, according to meeting materials.
The board has been reviewing the district’s academic performance, including English language arts scores, in recent months.
The board is slated to meet at 4 p.m. today, instead of its usual 7 p.m. meeting time, according to meeting materials.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
• The board is expected to vote on closing some schools and programs to open-enrollment students, based on staffing limits. If the board votes to follow the school district’s recommendation, 20 pre-K community sites, 14 elementary schools, five middle schools and four high schools will be available to open-enrolled students; the Prairie Ridge Early Learning Site, special education cluster programs, Arctic Zone and 18- to 21-year-old special education transition programs won’t be available for open enrollment.
• Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson is set to discuss the district’s progress on meeting financial planning and budgeting benchmarks.
