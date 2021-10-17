EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board today is slated to discuss new data from the school district on students’ social and emotional health.
Meeting materials indicate that district officials will present updated data from a student survey. That survey, conducted this spring, asked questions about how students feel about their schools, their teachers, their peers, themselves and their emotional state.
In September the school board reviewed data that indicated a majority of students who responded to the survey said they don’t feel socially accepted, don’t feel like they belong and don’t feel happy to be at school.
Tonight’s meeting materials contain updated data associated with the student survey; the new data indicate that many more students said they felt socially accepted and felt positively about their schools, teachers and peers.
The school board is meeting virtually today at 7 p.m. School board members and district employees will attend in-person at the administration building, 500 Main St. Members of the public must attend remotely by videoconference or phone call.
The school board opened its meetings to in-person attendees earlier this year, but in September it again began requiring the public to attend remotely after some attendees at a September meeting repeatedly declined to wear masks. The district has a mask requirement inside school buildings.
