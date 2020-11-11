The Eau Claire school board will provide information to people interested in running for the school board in April 2021 at a session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Administration Building, 500 Main St.
School board President Tim Nordin and attorney Steve Weld will present at the session, planning to discuss the role of the board and its governance structure. Weld and Nordin will also give instructions on how to run for office, according to a press release from the school board.
The session will be held in person, but social distancing and masking will be maintained (masks will be required except for people with medical exemptions, according to the press release).
Three school board seats will be open in April: two three-year term seats and one one-year term seat.
Election materials will be available at the Nov. 19 session.
"There are many community members who support the ECASD. I hope interested persons attend, learn more about the School Board, and consider running in the spring election,” Nordin said in a statement.
Candidates for school board can begin circulating nomination papers on Dec. 1. Candidates must file eligibility paperwork by Jan. 5 to appear on the April ballot.