In a bid to attract staff, the Eau Claire school district announced that it will raise wages for its substitute teachers and offer a payment to retired employees who return to work as substitutes or in hourly positions,
Effective Monday, the district's substitute teacher rate will increase from $125 to $140 per day, the district said in a press release. Hourly position substitute rates will increase by between $1.60 and $2.00 per hour, depending on the position.
Retired employees who return to work in a substitute salaried or hourly position will get a daily "retiree loyalty payment" of an additional $20 per day for certified/salary positions or an additional $10 per day for hourly positions. That payment is on top of the substitute rate, the district said.
“Our District truly values quality substitute staff in our schools," said Kay Marks, executive director of human resources, in a statement. "Increasing our substitute compensation to be competitive with surrounding school districts is a key factor in attracting the most experienced staff to work with our students every day.”
Retired district employees interested in becoming a substitute can contact HR manager Brandon Wick at bwick@ecasd.us, the district said. Other people can apply by visiting apply.edustaff.org/.
