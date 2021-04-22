EAU CLAIRE — The city is ending its use of the synthetic weed killer glyphosate — commonly known by the brand name Roundup — at its playgrounds and in a popular park.
Eau Claire's Community Services Department announced Thursday that it is shifting to entirely organic landscaping practices in Phoenix Park this year to fit with the city's goals to be environmentally sensitive and sustainable.
"The City of Eau Claire hopes that park users will support these efforts and embrace a patch of clover mixed in with the turfgrass while enjoying a picnic or a summer concert in Phoenix Park, knowing that these organic practices are safer for people, pets and pollinators," stated a city news release.
Weed-control methods of pulling weeds manually or using an organic herbicide will be employed in Phoenix Park and at city playgrounds, according to the news release.