EAU CLAIRE — A Memorial High School freshman died Friday evening as the result of gunshot wound in what Eau Claire school district officials called " a tragic accident."
James Sullivan was critically injured on Thursday afternoon when he was severely wounded by a gunshot at a home in the town of Washington.
A news release from the Eau Claire Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 4 p.m. to a report of a case involving two juveniles and a firearm being discharged inside a residence in the 3400 block of Pomona Avenue, which is in a part of the town that is surrounded by Eau Claire's south side. Emergency medical services transported Sullivan to an Eau Claire hospital for treatment.
Though the sheriff's office did not elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting, a statement made Saturday by Eau Claire schools Superintendent Michael Johnson referred to it as an accident.
The sheriff's office's news release issued on Friday stated the investigation into the incident is ongoing and further information will only be released if and when it is appropriate.
The school district provided additional counseling staff at Memorial High on Friday and Saturday afternoon to help students and staff deal with emotional trauma from Sullivan's death. Counselors will also be on hand Monday and Tuesday — the final days of classes for this semester — as well as in early January after school resumes following winter break.
"This is an incredibly difficult time for our school and community," Johnson stated. "Your concern for James, his family, and our Eau Claire Area School District Community is greatly appreciated."