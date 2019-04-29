The city of Eau Claire is surveying residents, commuters, college students and visitors for their opinions on parking in the city's downtown business districts and older neighborhoods.
On Monday the city's Facebook page announced the survey, which can be filled out online at surveymonkey.com/r/D3GSV78. The survey will be open for three weeks.
The survey is focused on parking in the city's downtown, Water Street and West Grand Avenue business districts as well as the 3rd Ward and Randall Park neighborhoods.
The brief survey has 15 questions asking people which part of the city they often drive to, general reason for going there, how long they stay, whether they park in a lot or curbside, and how convenient it is to find parking.
The survey is part of a $75,000 parking study that is in the city's 2019 budget.