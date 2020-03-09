Eau Claire residents' opinions on qualities they'd like to see in the next city manager will be taken into consideration by elected leaders.
On Monday the city released a nine-question survey that residents can take online or in person to describe what Eau Claire's next top staffer should embody.
"We look forward to working alongside city staff, the residents of Eau Claire and our community partners in the search and selection of the next city manager," City Council President Terry Weld said. "Our intention is to attract diverse, qualified and experienced applicants that share the values and goals of our community."
In addition to inquiring about skills the next city leader should have, the survey also seeks suggestions on interview questions and places to take finalists on a tour of Eau Claire.
The survey is available now at polco.us/cityofeauclaire.
Paper copies will be available at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, Hobbs Ice Center and the customer service counter at City Hall. People who need the survey translated into a language other than English can call City Hall at 715-839-4902 to request assistance.
The city is beginning a nationwide search for a new manager to succeed Dale Peters, who has announced he will retire in May. Peters has worked in the city government for over 30 years, the last four as city manager.