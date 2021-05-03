EAU CLAIRE — Fire did an estimated $200,000 in damage to an Eau Claire tavern early Monday.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion, fire and smoke at about 4:27 a.m. at The Alibi Lounge, 2112 S. Esmond Road.

When crews arrived, flames and smoke were coming from multiple sides of the building, according to a Fire Department news release.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze then ventilated the structure and began salvage operations.

One firefighter experienced a medical emergency during the call and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The exact cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.