EAU CLAIRE — Fire did an estimated $200,000 in damage to an Eau Claire tavern early Monday.
The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion, fire and smoke at about 4:27 a.m. at The Alibi Lounge, 2112 S. Esmond Road.
When crews arrived, flames and smoke were coming from multiple sides of the building, according to a Fire Department news release.
Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze then ventilated the structure and began salvage operations.
One firefighter experienced a medical emergency during the call and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
The exact cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.