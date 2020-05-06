An Eau Claire Transit bus driver is credited with rescuing a toddler who had wandered into traffic Tuesday on Harding Avenue.
According to a news release from the city of Eau Claire:
Mike Steinke, a bus operator for the city for more than five years, observed the toddler in the middle of the traffic lanes on Harding as he was driving the Eau Claire Transit Route No. 5. He stopped the bus in the lane of traffic, got out and retrieved the toddler.
Steinke then called the dispatch center to receive assistance finding out where the child belonged. “I just went over to her and opened my arms and she let me pick her up and carry her to the bus,” he said.
The child, who is not yet 2 years old, didn’t cry or act like there was anything wrong when Steinke approached her.
Steinke contacted his supervisor, Ange Norgaard, and informed her of the situation. She contacted the Eau Claire Police Department, and an officer was dispatched to the scene.
Before the officer arrived, the mother realized something was wrong when she saw her front door open and a bus parked out on the street. She went to the bus and was shocked, but appreciative, to see her daughter there with Steinke.