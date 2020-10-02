EAU CLAIRE — Riding Eau Claire city buses has been free since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but fares will resume on Monday.
Fare collection had been suspended in March to eliminate contact between riders and bus drivers to prevent the potential spread of germs.
In recent weeks the city has installed plastic partitions around drivers in buses to protect them from catching coronavirus, while making fare boxes accessible to passengers.
Bus riders are required to wear face masks and maintain six feet of separation between each other when possible, according to a news release sent Friday by the city.
Fares remain at the same prices that they were at prior to the pandemic. A ride costs $1.75, but there are discounted prices for K-12 students, senior citizens, disabled people and low-income residents.
Frequent riders of the bus can buy passes at Festival Food locations in Eau Claire or by making an appointment to buy them at City Hall, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and at Eau Claire Transit's offices, 910 Forest St.