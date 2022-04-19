EAU CLAIRE — Passengers on Eau Claire city buses are no longer required to wear face masks following a court ruling on COVID-19 precautions for mass transportation.

Tom Wagener, manager of Eau Claire Transit, confirmed Tuesday that people who without face coverings will not be denied a ride on city buses.

Like other forms of public transportation, Eau Claire buses had been following a federal order since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that required passengers to wear face masks.

On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration announced it would end the mask mandate on public transportation in accordance with a ruling made earlier that day by a federal judge in Florida.