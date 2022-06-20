EAU CLAIRE — City buses are waiving fares to provide free air-conditioned rides to all during today's high temperatures.
"Passengers will be able to use the air-conditioned buses instead of risking heat-related health conditions without concern of the cost," stated a news release from Eau Claire Transit.
For more information on the city's public transit system, including a live "bus tracker," go online to ecbus.org.
Today's forecast calls for a high of 96 degrees in Eau Claire, but it will feel like 102 with the heat index factored in, according to the National Weather Service.
