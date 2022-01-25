EAU CLAIRE — Extreme cold temperatures hitting Eau Claire this week has prompted the city's public bus service to offer free rides today and Wednesday.

Eau Claire Transit announced Tuesday morning that it would be waiving fares through Wednesday due to the frigid temperatures.

Riders will still be required to wear a face mask on buses and practice social distancing when possible.

Eau Claire is under a wind chill advisory through Wednesday.

Temperatures today are forecast to just reach up to 2 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But with the wind factored in, it will feel as cold as negative 18 degrees at times today.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 14 degrees, but wind chills mean it will feel as cold as negative 31 degrees during parts of the day.