Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EAU CLAIRE — Extreme cold temperatures hitting Eau Claire this week has prompted the city's public bus service to offer free rides today and Wednesday.
Eau Claire Transit announced Tuesday morning that it would be waiving fares through Wednesday due to the frigid temperatures.
Riders will still be required to wear a face mask on buses and practice social distancing when possible.
Eau Claire is under a wind chill advisory through Wednesday.
Temperatures today are forecast to just reach up to 2 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But with the wind factored in, it will feel as cold as negative 18 degrees at times today.
Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 14 degrees, but wind chills mean it will feel as cold as negative 31 degrees during parts of the day.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.