EAU CLAIRE — The potential to create a local vehicle registration fee — commonly called a "wheel tax" — in Eau Claire will be the subject of a public meeting on Thursday evening.
The city government has scheduled that informational meeting for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Dabble Box room of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
The public is encouraged to attend to learn about the possibility the city will create a wheel tax for vehicles in Eau Claire. Attendees will also have the opportunity to pose questions to local officials.
In addition to city government employees there to explain how a wheel tax would be used, City Council members also may be in attendance on Thursday, according to a public notice about the meeting.
During a study session held on Feb. 14, council members expressed interest in exploring the idea of a wheel tax of around $25 per vehicle. At that level, it would generate an estimated $1.265 million for the city annually to be used for transportation-related spending.
Local wheel taxes are added to the $85 the state government already charges annually to register a passenger vehicle in Wisconsin. Eau Claire County has been charging a wheel tax of $30, which includes the vast majority of City of Eau Claire motorists, since 2019 for rural highway work.