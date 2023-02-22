EAU CLAIRE — A Thursday evening public meeting on the city's potential to create a local vehicle registration fee — commonly called a "wheel tax" — will be held at a different location.
Originally scheduled to take place at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, the informational meeting will instead now be held in the North Conference Room at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St., according to an updated public notice.
The time of the scheduled meeting remains the same — 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The public is encouraged to attend to learn about the possibility the city will create a wheel tax for vehicles in Eau Claire. Attendees will also have the opportunity to pose questions to local officials.
In addition to city government employees there to explain how a wheel tax would be used, City Council members also may be in attendance on Thursday, according to a public notice about the meeting.
During a study session held on Feb. 14, council members expressed interest in exploring the idea of a wheel tax of around $25 per vehicle. At that level, it would generate an estimated $1.265 million for the city annually to be used for transportation-related spending.
Local wheel taxes are added to the $85 the state government already charges annually to register a passenger vehicle in Wisconsin. Eau Claire County has been charging a wheel tax of $30, which includes the vast majority of City of Eau Claire motorists, since 2019 for rural highway work.