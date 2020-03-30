Workers tore up one block of Lake Street on Monday, marking the first project in Eau Claire's road construction season.
The block undergoing reconstruction is between South Farwell and South Dewey streets in the city's downtown area. The project includes replacing underground utility lines as well as paving a new road.
Traffic on South Farwell Street was not affected by the roadwork, but barricades were placed on South Dewey Street on Monday to block thru traffic.
Construction has an anticipated completion date of June 5, according to a notice sent by the city's Engineering Division.