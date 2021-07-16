EAU CLAIRE — WRR Environmental Services suspects that PFAS chemicals found in groundwater at its facility on Eau Claire's far south side are from foam used to fight fires there years ago.
The company sent a news release on Friday alerting that the human-made chemicals believed to have human health impacts were detected in monitoring wells at its property and the neighboring Lowes Creek County Park.
In light of the findings, the company will begin collecting water samples from private wells near its facility at 5200 Ryder Road. Letters were sent to 17 nearby residences to conduct well sampling. Results from those tests will determine if additional sampling is needed, WRR stated.
The company handles hazardous waste and specializes in recycling solvents, but stated that its services do not include the handling of PFAS-containing materials. WRR's news release stated that PFAS found in its groundwater may be from foam used to suppress a major fire at the facility in 2007 and a smaller one in 2010.
Known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment, PFAS are a group of chemicals used since the 1950s in the production of non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and some kinds of firefighting foams.
WRR stated that PFAS found in its water is not connected to those detected in a few of Eau Claire's municipal wells. The company's facility is over seven miles away from the city's wellfield.