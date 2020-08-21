EAU CLAIRE — The city of Eau Claire has hired a new leader responsible for overseeing its public works, streets, vehicle fleet, parks, cemeteries and other facilities.
On Friday the city announced that it has hired V. Renee Tyler to the position of community services director following a nationwide search.
Tyler's most recent job has been transportation services director since November 2018 for the city of Dubuque, Iowa. Prior to that she worked as the city's assistant public works director since December 2016.
Prior to moving to Iowa, Tyler had worked for the city of Little Rock, Ark., for 3½ years as its fleet acquisition, parts and special projects manager.
She will begin her new job in Eau Claire on Sept. 21.
Tyler succeeds recently retired Jeff Pippenger, who had been Eau Claire's community services director for the past four years at the end of his long career with the city.