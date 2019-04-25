Cash bail was set at $20,000 Wednesday for an Eau Galle man accused of driving a dump truck while intoxicated in 2017.
Thomas R. Mueller, 57, failed to show up in Dunn County Court Tuesday for the first day of his jury trial.
Mueller is charged with two felonies, OWI-seventh offense and operating with a prohibited alcohol content-seventh offense, and a misdemeanor, driving a commercial vehicle without a license.
A new trial for Mueller has been slated to begin July 18.
A Dunn County deputy responded Oct. 23, 2017 to a report of an overturned dump truck on Highway DD near the Pepin County line on Oct. 23, 2017.
Mueller was speaking slowly and slurring his words, and the deputy smelled alcohol on his breath, according to a criminal complaint.
Mueller failed field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test showed he had a 0.11 blood-alcohol level, according to the complaint. He told the deputy he over-corrected and drove into the ditch.
Mueller’s six OWI convictions were between 1991 and 2011, according to the complaint.
He appeared in Dunn County Court April 18 for a hearing, but did not show up Tuesday for the first day of a scheduled two-day trial, according to online court records.
Judge James Peterson issued a bench warrant for Mueller Tuesday.
Mueller appeared in court Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., where his bail was increased from $5,000 to $20,000.
He is in custody at the Dunn County Jail, according to jail records. He was ordered Wednesday to pay $685.49 in jury costs.
A bail forfeiture hearing has been scheduled for July 8.