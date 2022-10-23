EAU CLAIRE — Candidates running in the upcoming election for Eau Claire County sheriff will debate on Nov. 2 at Chippewa Valley Technical College's West Campus.
CVTC's Criminal Justice Club is hosting the candidate forum, which will start at 7 p.m. in the college's Emergency Service Education Center, 3623 Campus Road.
Democrat Dave Riewestahl and Republican Don Henning, who both currently work in the Sheriff's Office, are running in the Nov. 8 race for sheriff.
Incumbent Ron Cramer, who died unexpectedly last month, was not seeking re-election.
Undersheriff Cory Schalinske has been leading the department since Cramer's death.
