EAU CLAIRE — In its second look at a pool of applicants for Eau Claire's vacant city manager position, the City Council identified eight people it will interview.
The council met on Tuesday with its recruitment consultant from Baker Tilly to discuss the eight candidates selected from 61 who applied for the job this summer.
This was the second time the council requested Baker Tilly to identify candidates after the first attempt in October only resulted in two to pick from and one person withdrawing.
For the eight semi-finalists chosen this week, they will required to fill out a questionnaire and submit a video interview. The council is then planning to do online interviews of the semi-finalists during the week of Dec. 14.
After that, the council will identify finalists and announce their names, the city stated in a news release.
The next city manager will succeed Dale Peters, who retired in October. Dave Solberg, city engineer, is serving as interim city manager until a permanent hire is made.