EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County man was killed late Monday night following a riding mower accident.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
Authorities were called to the incident at 11:15 p.m. at a residence on North 67th Avenue in the town of Seymour.
A 66-year-old man had been cutting grass at his home at an unknown time when the mower tipped, pinning him underneath.
The man was unable to free himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There will be no further investigation.
The man's name was not released.