The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is asking people near a town of Washington location to stay in their homes while law enforcement is at an active scene.
The sheriff's office did not say in a press release Tuesday night what type of incident was taking place or what people were involved.
The location is near South Lowes Creek Road and Inwood Drive, the sheriff's office said.
"We are asking that residents remain in their homes if near the scene and to avoid the area," the press release stated. "The situation is contained and the Sheriff’s Office is working toward a peaceful resolution."