The Eau Claire school board on Friday evening began putting new staffing, student meals and instruction policies into motion just hours after a statewide announcement that all K-12 schools must close by Wednesday.
Schools are ordered to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday at the direction of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, according to a Wisconsin Department of Health Services mandate Friday.
The move is an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
It’s likely the first time in state history a governor has ordered every school in the state to close during a public health emergency, The Associated Press reported.
The Eau Claire district plans to focus on “supplemental learning,” rather than full classes as usual, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning.
Students have varying access to devices and an internet connection, and the district isn’t confident all students could work through new material at home during the closures, Schmitt said: “If you’re in a particular math content area, (you’ll be) doing math related to the math you’re working on, not something in a whole different discipline.”
The district plans to cancel before- and after-school events and field trips after 6 a.m. today, including some dances and larger activities that were scheduled for Saturday night, Schmitt said.
Chippewa Valley Technical College has told the district they may be flexible with transcripted credits, but the district does not know if advanced placement testing will be affected, Schmitt said.
“We do know this is a significant disruption, both in the academic and social-emotional area,” he said.
The district needs to prepare its staff both socially and emotionally for the impact on their schools, Schmitt said.
The district’s website, ecasd.us, will host online resources for helping families talk with kids about COVID-19, and a course has been created for staff about mental health.
Based on a student survey last year, the district has a “good measure” on how many students have home internet access, and therefore how many would benefit from taking a device home with them while schools are closed, Schmitt said.
District to distribute meals
During the closures, any student will be able to get two meals every school day via drive-up locations, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services.
At three locations, most likely middle schools, district employees will be able to hand out a breakfast and lunch meal to students under 18 at a set time every day, Johnson said. Both meals would be distributed at the same time.
A little over one-third of Eau Claire school district students qualified for free lunches, Dani Claesges, who runs the district’s homeless program in addition to a homebound student program and the ECASD Closet supply pantry, said in August.
“It’s likely our menus would have to be repeated due to the volume we’ll need to provide,” Johnson said.
The district will communicate with families who will need to pick up their students’ medications from schools, Schmitt added.
Initially, the district would expect all staff members to report to work, including hourly employees, said Kay Marks, executive director of human resources.
While hundreds of hourly employees usually interact with students face-to-face, there are other tasks they can complete to give them work opportunities, Marks said.
Employees who don’t report to work can use paid or unpaid time off, Marks said.
“Things change hourly in some cases, but as we know it today, this would be our recommendation in terms of staffing,” Marks told the board Friday night.
‘Unprecedented’
The closure falls during local school districts’ spring breaks.
The Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Altoona school districts had scheduled their spring breaks for March 23-27. The Menomonie school district’s spring break was scheduled for March 16-20.
Schools’ anticipated reopening date is April 6, but that date could change with new information, Evers' office said.
In an update on its Facebook page, the school district called the move “unprecedented.”
Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese criticized Evers’ move to close schools, saying the decision “is not based on sound information.”
“We weren’t anticipating this move,” Giese told the school board Friday night. “It is not based on science, nor is it based on best practice at the moment for K-12 schools to close.”
Schools are not at risk in Eau Claire County at the moment because the area does not have signs of community transmission, Giese said at a press conference Friday afternoon.
She added the health department would support and collaborate with the school district and the people affected.
In a news release, the Department of Health Services said the agency “did not make the decision lightly.”
“We understand everyone will be impacted by this and have their lives disrupted, but we need to do this to protect our families and Wisconsin from this outbreak,” the agency said. “Extraordinary measures like closing schools, restricting mass gatherings, and canceling travel will slow the spread of the disease and help our health care system so those affected can get the care they need.”
There are “early signs” that community spread — signs of the virus spreading without a known source — are beginning to occur in some communities, DHS added in the news release.
At least nine other states have closed schools in response to the virus' spread, including Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia and Louisiana, AP reported.
Deputy state schools Superintendent Mike Thompson told AP that districts are developing plans to continue to provide meals for students who depend on them while maintaining social distancing. As for instructional hours, DPI can grant waivers from instructional hour minimums to districts upon request, he said. The agency could conceivably issue a statewide waiver, but Thompson said officials don't want to go that route since it would require suspending administrative rules.