EAU CLAIRE — The downtown Micon Cinemas theater, which has shown second-run movies in recent years, will begin showing new films by the end of this month.
Dan Olson, general manager of the Micon chain, said the switch will take place May 27 with the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick."
"It's a decision we've been going back and forth on for awhile," Olson said. "We're going to experiment with all types (of movies). If it hits, that's great."
Olson said second-run theaters face numerous challenges.
"Before, we were just fighting the early DVD release," Olson said.
However, with more films now being available for at-home streaming at the same time, or shortly thereafter, their theater release dates, it has meant fewer people in the second-run locations.
Olson said the growth of downtown was a factor in the switch. More people are downtown for dinner and drinks, and he believes they'll come in to the theater if a quality new release is showing. He pointed to upcoming releases from "Thor: Love and Thunder" to the "Toy Story" spinoff "Lightyear."
"The summer lineup looks so great, movie-wise, we thought we'd try it," he said. "It's a great theater. It's all brand-new projectors and sound. Why not show them the best movies they can see?"
The theater, which had been closed both due to renovations and the pandemic, re-opened last September.
Mike and Connie Olson — Dan’s parents — started Micon Cinemas by opening the Micon Cinemas Stadium Eight during June 2004 in Chippewa Falls.
The Olson family bought the downtown Eau Claire theater in 2010. In 2014, they refurbished the building, adding tables, a kitchen and alcoholic beverages. (The state Legislature approved a measure in 2011 that allowed movie theaters to seek liquor or beer licenses.) The theater also converted from using film to digital projection.
The theater is located at 315 S. Barstow St. To learn more, visit the theater's Facebook page or go to miconcinemas.com.