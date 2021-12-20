EAU CLAIRE — An early morning fire Monday at an Eau Claire duplex displaced seven residents.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:

The fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. at 5613 Christopher Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the roof. Fire was located in a back hallway and bedroom ceiling area.

The fire was extinguished and the duplex was ventilated.

All seven occupants had exited the duplex by the time firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Salvage operations were performed to protect valuables for the residents.

The value of the damage has not been determined and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

