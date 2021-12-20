Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EAU CLAIRE — An early morning fire Monday at an Eau Claire duplex displaced seven residents.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. at 5613 Christopher Drive.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the roof. Fire was located in a back hallway and bedroom ceiling area.
The fire was extinguished and the duplex was ventilated.
All seven occupants had exited the duplex by the time firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
Salvage operations were performed to protect valuables for the residents.
The value of the damage has not been determined and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.