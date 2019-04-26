An Eau Claire family is hoping country music superstar Garth Brooks is able to take some time for their ill family member.
Talena Hengst, a Special Olympics adult athlete who is a lifelong fan of Brooks, and a family member had planned to attend the entertainer's concert Friday, May 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis after receiving tickets for Christmas.
Hengst was born with a congenital heart defect and has had several heart surgeries. On Tuesday, she started bleeding in her lungs and was flown by helicopter from Eau Claire to Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn. She remains in the intensive care unit with continued bleeding, according to a Facebook post from her sister Camille Atchison.
"They are doing what they can to find where it is coming from, but I am afraid she may not be out in time to go to see you in concert on the 4th in Minneapolis," Atchison wrote to Brooks in the Facebook post. "If she is out, I am doubtful she will be strong enough to fight the crowds to get to the seats. My mom and two other sisters want nothing more for her to be out and recover and for her to realize her dream ... I don’t know if you will realize how very special my sister is to our family or if you will ever see this, but if you do, and if there is any way you can show your support of a very devoted longtime fan, it will make her day, week, year, life!"
The family is hopeful Brooks could call or write a letter to Hengst, admitting that a meet-and-greet with the entertainer would be difficult but "amazing," said sister Hanna Hengst.