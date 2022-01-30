An Eau Claire group will hold a community town hall for Eau Claire school board candidates on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Rd.
The event will be moderated by Matt Selvig, the group called EC In The Know said in a news release.
At least four of the seven school board candidates running for election in April have RSVP’d to the event, the group said: Corey Cronrath, Melissa Winter, Josh Ingersoll and Nicole Everson.
The other three candidates for the school board are Stephanie Farrar and incumbents Marquell Johnson and Tim Nordin.
The Feb. 5 forum will open its doors at 9:30 a.m. for check-in, and it will begin at 10 a.m. Candidates will give a brief summary of why they’re running for the board and will then answer questions from community members, the group said.
Another school board candidate forum is happening today from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Memorial High School auditorium, 2220 Fairfax St. That forum is hosted by the school district and is also open to the general public.
There are a total of three open seats on the board in April.
There will be a primary election Feb. 15 to narrow the field down to six candidates. The general election is April 5.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.