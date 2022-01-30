An Eau Claire group will hold a community town hall for Eau Claire school board candidates on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Rd.

The event will be moderated by Matt Selvig, the group called EC In The Know said in a news release.

At least four of the seven school board candidates running for election in April have RSVP’d to the event, the group said: Corey Cronrath, Melissa Winter, Josh Ingersoll and Nicole Everson.

The other three candidates for the school board are Stephanie Farrar and incumbents Marquell Johnson and Tim Nordin.

The Feb. 5 forum will open its doors at 9:30 a.m. for check-in, and it will begin at 10 a.m. Candidates will give a brief summary of why they’re running for the board and will then answer questions from community members, the group said.

People can register for the event and submit up to three questions by visiting tinyurl.com/2p8ps8rn or https://forms.gle/uuQLUh3Cryuy4i136. Questions will be anonymous.

Another school board candidate forum is happening today from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Memorial High School auditorium, 2220 Fairfax St. That forum is hosted by the school district and is also open to the general public.

There are a total of three open seats on the board in April.

There will be a primary election Feb. 15 to narrow the field down to six candidates. The general election is April 5.

