Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EAU CLAIRE — An early morning fire Friday damaged an Eau Claire residence.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 12:54 a.m. at 735 Hobart St.
Firefighters arrived to find fire on the first floor. It was extending quickly up the structure from two windows.
Firefighters conducted searches for victims and fire extension.
All occupants had exited the residence before firefighters arrived.
Ventilation operations were conducted to assist with the search and fire attack.
Because the temperature was 14 below zero, Eau Claire Transit provided a heated bus for firefighters to use while battling the blaze.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury.
The value of the damage was not reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.