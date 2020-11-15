EAU CLAIRE — Effective immediately, and due to concern over public safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire is temporarily closed to the public.
This includes all in-person public services such as holds pickup and browsing, according to a Sunday news release from the library. Leadership expects the closure to last until at least Nov. 30. Before Nov. 30, leadership will reexamine community and county health data to determine if the library can safely reopen.
The news release goes on to say that the closure stems from multiple concerns, including:
• There has been recent COVID exposure within library. “In other words, individuals who have been within the library building have since tested positive for COVID-19 (all individuals meeting the definition of ‘close contact’ have been notified),” the release says.
• Eau Claire County is suffering some of the highest infection rates in the country, and local hospitals are at capacity in terms of staff and space available to deal with the surge.
• Library leadership has identified a need to reinforce public safety precautions within the building such as facial masks and sufficient social distancing. Methods to better enforce these procedures are in development.
Specific services temporarily paused include all in-person library appointments (for browsing and computer use), and all holds pickup methods, including the park and pickup self-service option and in-building pickup.
Current on-hold materials will be held until the library reopens. All library drop boxes, including those placed throughout the city, are closed until the library reopens. Library customers are asked to keep their materials at home, and due dates are indefinitely extended.
The library’s “Curb Hunger” free grocery pickup service is also suspended.
During the closure, library staff will be working remotely to maintain references services, digital offerings and more. Library leadership will use the following weeks to assess and adapt current safety procedures.
Customers are strongly encouraged to access the library’s numerous online offerings such as e-books, audiobooks, movie and music downloads; online story times and other virtual programs; digital research archives; and reference services. These services can be accessed through the library’s website, ecpubliclibrary.info, and Facebook page: facebook.com/ecpubliclibrary.
People can get personal help from library reference staff over the phone (715-839-5004), via email (reference@eauclaire.lib.wi.us), and through online chat. More information, including hours, specific department numbers, and a chat interface can be found at ecpubliclibrary.info/contact-the-library.