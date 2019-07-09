"Community Building: A Library Open House Event," will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
During the event visitors can see firsthand how the library is expanding its collections and services to help people overcome barriers and connect with resources. Light refreshments will be provided.
Community resources specialist Libby Richter and early literacy outreach librarian Jerissa Koenig will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about their new positions. Celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary a day early with the launch of the library’s new braille printing service and demonstrations of the Romeo 60 single-sided braille printer, made possible with funding from Access Eau Claire, the Eau Claire Noon Lions Club, and the L.E. Phillips Family Foundation.
For more information stop at Information & Reference call 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.