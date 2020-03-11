L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is offering assistance to residents in completing the 2020 census.
Households will begin receiving invitations to complete the census this week. For the first time, respondents may choose to complete the census online, by phone or by mail.
The library will have Information and Reference staff available to answer questions customers may have about completing the census and also will have a computer station dedicated for completing the census on the second floor of the library through the end of July.
“The city of Eau Claire is committed to obtaining an accurate and complete count for the 2020 Census, as it is vitally important for everyone in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley region," City Manager Dale Peters said in a news release. "The information is critical in making important decisions related to funding federal and state aids and grants, housing assistance programs, economic development, transportation and the long-range planning of our community.”
More information about the 2020 census is available on the library website at www.ecpubliclibrary.info/Census2020.