A man accidentally shot himself in the leg late Wednesday night at an Eau Claire tavern.
According to Eau Claire police:
Officers responded to Bit T's, 2207 Third St., at 11:56 p.m. on a report that a man shot himself inside the tavern and left on foot.
Officers tracked blood trails from the tavern for some time before finding James Nelson, 49, sitting in a chair behind his house.
Officers assisted with first aid before EMS personnel arrived and took Nelson to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, officers learned Nelson had been drinking at the tavern, was intoxicated and had a disagreement with another man at the bar.
Nelson, who has a concealed carry permit, went into the bathroom at the tavern and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
Nelson was uncooperative at the hospital.
Nelson was arrested for carrying a handgun into a tavern, intoxicated use of a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.