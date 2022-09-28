CHIPPEWA FALLS — A court case has been delayed for a former Chippewa Falls resident accused of firing 11 shots outside a tavern in Eau Claire in August 2020. One bullet struck a car, where a ride-share driver narrowly avoided being hit.

Travis W. Rosciszewski, 48, formerly of 313 E. Willow St. but now of 2045 Golden Drive in Eau Claire, faces charges in Chippewa County Court of second-degree reckless endangering safety, possessing a firearm by a felon, and negligent handling of a weapon.

