An Eau Claire man is accused of altering prices at a store to pay less than items were worth.
Brandon L. Podhaski, 31, 705 Mt. Nemo Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft by altering price and a misdemeanor count of attempted theft.
Podhaski is free on a $500 signature bond and returns to court June 4.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was assigned to investigate a case where Podhaski was accused of cutting barcodes off of cheaper items at Fleet Farm on Town Hall Road and gluing them onto more expensive items.
On Nov. 29, Podhaski bought a $100 BB gun after placing a barcode on it from another item valued at $36.
On Jan. 16, Podhaski selected a package with a barcode price of $15 and placed that barcode on a camera valued at $120.
Even though store officials identified Podhaski as the suspect, Podhaski said he had purchased everything legally.
He then said he was going through rough times and had shoplifted some items, but was already being charged for that in Menomonie.