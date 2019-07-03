An Eau Claire man is accused of going into the wrong house and going into the wrong bed.
According to Eau Claire police:
In the early morning hours last Sunday, a woman in her 70s felt a man crawl into her bed.
The woman quickly realized the man was not her husband and began screaming at him.
The man exited the bed, apologized and fled the residence.
The woman's husband checked the house for the suspect, but he had already left. The woman called 911 and provided a description of the suspect.
The suspect, Patrick Wampler, 29, was located walking a block away from the woman's residence.
Wampler was intoxicated and had accidentally gone into the wrong house and the wrong bed. He had gotten into the house through an unlocked door.
Wampler was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to dwelling, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.