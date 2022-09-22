CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been arrested after he reportedly backed his vehicle into a Lake Hallie squad car on Wednesday, then led police on a chase while driving drunk, according to Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon.

James A. Tyler, 53, is facing possible charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing or eluding police-damage to property, two counts of criminal damage to property, OWI-fourth offense, criminal trespass to a dwelling and battery or threats to a law enforcement officer.

