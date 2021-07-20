EAU CLAIRE — A 34-year-old Eau Claire man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year old girl.
Ricky R. Gauthier, 5402 Christopher Drive, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony first-degree child sexual assault and child enticement.
A signature bond was set for Gauthier, including conditions that he not have contact with any minor children.
If he's found guilty, the most serious of the charges against Gauthier carries a maximum penalty of up to 60 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, earlier this month the child suddenly burst into tears in front of her mother while playing at home. When the mother asked what was wrong, the child said that Gauthier had been inappropriately touching her chest, legs, inner thighs and crotch.
During a forensic interview, the girl said there were multiple instances of Gauthier snuggling with her and giving her tummy and back rubs. He'd also pull her bra up and graze the girl's breasts before she would put her bra back in place, she told the interviewer.
When he'd rub her thighs and work toward her groin, the girl said she'd jolt and Gauthier would move his hands back. Once he did touch her crotch and the girl slapped his hand away, and he did not do that again.
The girl's underwear remained in place during the incidents, and she said Gauthier did not remove clothing or appear to be showing sexual tendencies toward her.
A police officer contacted Gauthier, who said he would turn himself in and wanted to cooperate with the investigation.