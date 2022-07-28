CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in December 2020 has now been convicted.

Austin L. Engelke, 20, 1410 E. Madison St., pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child in Chippewa County Court, as part of a plea agreement. He was initially charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13.

