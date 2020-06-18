An Eau Claire man died Wednesday following a motorcycle crash in Buffalo County.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office:
Dispatchers received a report of a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Highway D and Highway KK in the town of Nelson at about 5:50 p.m.
The report indicated the motorcyclist, Gary Engen, 50, had a broken leg.
Shortly after authorities arrived at the scene, Engen collapsed.
Lifesaving measures were attempted but Engen was pronounced dead at the scene.
A subsequent investigation revealed Engen was driving north on Highway D when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to lose control and roll several times.
The crash remains under investigation.