An Eau Claire man died Wednesday following a motorcycle crash in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office:

Dispatchers received a report of a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Highway D and Highway KK in the town of Nelson at about 5:50 p.m.

The report indicated the motorcyclist, Gary Engen, 50, had a broken leg.

Shortly after authorities arrived at the scene, Engen collapsed.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but Engen was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent investigation revealed Engen was driving north on Highway D when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to lose control and roll several times.

The crash remains under investigation.

