CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of kidnapping and killing a dog after a dispute over a stolen generator has entered a not guilty plea.

Joshua W. Erickson, 40, 2624 Bauer St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with dognapping, mistreatment of animals, theft, and three counts of bail jumping. The mistreatment charge is for “intentionally treating an animal, a dog, in a cruel manner, resulting in the animal’s death,” court documents state.

